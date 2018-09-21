Richmond, Va., Escapes Ambulance Co.’s Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court has found that the city of Richmond, Virginia, is immune from a contractor’s claims that the city has stifled competition for providing nonemergency transportation services to the local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. issued an order dismissing the claims from Western Star Hospital Authority Inc., which does business as Metro Health EMS, against Richmond and the Richmond Ambulance Authority on Thursday. He also rejected a preliminary injunction bid from the company, saying the claims didn’t survive the dismissal bid. The court relied heavily on a 1997 ruling in...

