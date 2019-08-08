FCC Chair Says No New Radiofrequency Rules Needed For 5G

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will resolve a long-pending proceeding on the effectiveness of its radiofrequency-exposure limits by deeming the current standards sufficient to protect consumers in the 5G era, the chairman’s office announced Thursday. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai circulated a proposal Thursday that finds the agency’s current standards are among the strictest worldwide and are still effective in protecting people from harmful wireless transmissions. The agency reached the decision after in-house engineers studied the issue and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration affirmed that “available scientific evidence to date does not support adverse health effects in humans due to exposures at...

