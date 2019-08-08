Airbnb Suit Seeks To Block Fla. County's Tax Info Requirement

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Airbnb has asked a Florida court to block Palm Beach County from enforcing an ordinance that would require the online booking service to verify that property owners have the correct tax information on file before their rental units can be listed. According to a suit filed Monday in Florida’s 15th Judicial Circuit Court, the short-term rental platform operator is asking for permanent injunctive relief, arguing that the county and its tax collector have exceeded their state and federal constitutional authority. The suit challenges a yet-to-be-enforced ordinance that was amended and approved in June by the Palm Beach Board of County Commissioners...

