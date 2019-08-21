Barnes & Thornburg Nabs Franczek Immig. Atty In Chicago

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has hired a Franczek PC immigration attorney experienced in guiding employers through the complicated process of hiring and retaining foreign national employees, the firm announced. Tejas Shah joined Barnes & Thornburg’s Chicago office as a partner in the firm’s labor and employment department, the firm announced Aug. 8, a move he expects will take his practice in a niche area of the law to the next level, he told Law360 in an interview on Wednesday. “I think over the years immigration has grown from a backwater area of law to a more important component of a full-service...

