Calif. Judge Offered Mentorship But Wanted Sex, Panel Is Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 9, 2019, 12:03 AM EDT) -- A female Kiesel Law LLP associate testified Thursday at a Commission on Judicial Performance hearing over misconduct allegations that in 2013, California appellate Justice Jeffrey Johnson used an offer of mentorship to come on to her in his chambers. Melanie Palmer told the three-judge panel of special masters at the State Bar Court of California hearing that she met Justice Johnson for dinner one night not long after she graduated law school and following his offer to mentor her when they met at a barbecue. Justice Johnson faces 10 counts of misconduct and, if convicted by the three-judge panel and the CJP, could be...

