Developers Land $300M Loan For Downtown Miami Tower

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- OKO Group and Cain International have secured a $300 million loan to develop a 56-story tower in downtown Miami, Jones Lang LaSalle, the real estate and investment management firm that arranged the deal, said Thursday. The four-year construction loan will go toward developing 830 Brickell, a 1.03 million-square-foot tower in Brickell, Miami’s financial district, the announcement said. The lender is MSD Partners, an investment advisor formed from MSD Capital, the private investment firm for Dell Technologies mogul Michael Dell and his family, according to the announcement. The tower’s development is a joint venture between real estate firms OKO Group and Cain International,...

