Mushroom Farm Wants Out Of Winn-Dixie Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Winn-Dixie didn't properly notify a mushroom farm about its price-fixing allegations, so the farm should be dismissed from the grocery store chain's lawsuit, Franklin Organic Mushrooms told a Pennsylvania federal court. Franklin's counsel wasn't aware of the case until they received an emailed request to enter an appearance, the farm said Thursday. Because Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. didn't properly notify Franklin of the suit within 90 days, the charges against it should be dropped, the farm said. "We knew of the case, but we didn't know we were in it," James J. Rodgers, counsel for Franklin, told Law360. Winn-Dixie and its parent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS