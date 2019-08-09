Iron Maiden Won't Take Him, So IP Atty Heads To Greenberg

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has boosted its intellectual property litigation team in San Francisco with a shareholder from Winston & Strawn LLP, who said he wouldn’t give up the patent life for anything. Well, unless Iron Maiden needs a new drummer. David S. Bloch says he’s carved out a space for himself where IP bleeds into other areas, whether it be government contracts, antitrust law, defamation or torts. He’s also kept up a lifelong love of hard rock and heavy metal, still playing gigs with his band on occasion and joking that he hopes the classic band calls him up one day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS