Chancery Decision Demonstrates When To Skip Appraisal

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- On July 19, the Delaware Court of Chancery issued its 143-page, post-trial decision — which contained 612 footnotes — In re Appraisal of Jarden Corp.,[1] adjudicating a statutory appraisal action arising from a merger in which Newell Rubbermaid Inc. acquired Jarden Corp. for cash and stock totaling $59.21 per share. Based upon the analyses performed by their expert, the petitioners argued that Jarden’s fair value on the date of the merger was $71.35 per share. Based upon the analyses performed by its expert, Jarden argued that its fair value on the date of the merger was $48.01 per share. The court rejected these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS