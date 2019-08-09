Durational Disconnect Between Cartel Pleas And Class Certs.

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- On July 30, United States District Judge Janis Lynn Sammartino granted class certification to three classes of purchasers of canned tuna in In re Packaged Seafood Products. These class actions followed guilty pleas by Bumble Bee Foods LLC and Starkist Co. in which both pled guilty to fixing prices of canned tuna up to 2013. Yet, the class certifications in In re Packaged Seafood Products cover purchases up to the end of 2016 — three years after the end of the guilty plea periods.[1] Is this disconnect between guilty pleas and related class actions commonplace? Below, I examine this question by...

