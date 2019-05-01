Bimbo Workers Can't Take Privacy Suit To State Court

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge told Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. workers Thursday she wouldn't remand their Illinois Biometric Privacy Act claims to state court, and asked for briefing on Bimbo's bid to dismiss the suit outright. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis briefly said from the bench that she was keeping the case in federal court. In a written ruling Wednesday, the judge said the lead plaintiff is seeking to rewrite and narrow the claims in her complaint after the case was removed to federal court in May but that her damages claim could be high enough that remand isn't appropriate. It is plausible...

