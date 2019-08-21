Polsinelli Nabs Bilzin Sumberg Partner For New Miami Office

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has bolstered its newly opened Miami office with the addition of veteran commercial and real estate finance attorney Stacia Wells as a shareholder. Wells joined the firm last month from Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP, where she practiced for over seven years, including nearly four as a partner. Wells says part of what attracted her to Polsinelli is having access to the firm's national network. She will be joining the firm's capital markets/commercial lending practice. "At Polsinelli, not only can I market my expertise and services to individuals and businesses across the country, but also provide my...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS