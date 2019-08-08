Allscripts To Pay $145M After DOJ Looks At Kickbacks, HIPAA

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Electronic health records giant Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has agreed to pay $145 million to resolve U.S. Department of Justice investigations into possible anti-kickback and health privacy law violations by a company it acquired last year, Allscripts announced Thursday. The DOJ had been investigating Practice Fusion — which was acquired in February 2018 — over “certain business practices,” which include its compliance with an anti-kickback statute and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Allscripts first revealed the investigation in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this year. In another SEC filing Thursday, Allscripts said Practice Fusion had reached an...

