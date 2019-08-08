Ditech, Customers Continue Ch. 11 Plan Wrangle

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Ditech Holding Corp. and a committee of its customers were told Thursday they would hear a decision next week on whether Ditech's mortgage business will be sold with or without the legal liability for allegedly mishandled customer payments. Following nearly five hours of arguments on a second day of hearings in a New York bankruptcy court on whether the Bankruptcy Code allows Ditech to sell its business free of the legal claims, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge James L. Garrity Jr. said he would issue a ruling by Tuesday on the customer's objections to Ditech's Chapter 11 plan. Ditech filed for bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS