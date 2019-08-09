J&J Disputes Asbestos-Mesothelioma Link At NJ Talc Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (August 9, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson wielded scientific literature at trial in New Jersey on Friday that it says shows a weak link between asbestos and the type of mesothelioma of four people who claim the pharmaceutical giant’s baby powder contained the toxic mineral and caused their fatal disease. The company highlighted such articles before a nine-member jury and Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi in challenging the testimony of pathologist John Maddox, who claimed during his direct testimony on behalf of the plaintiffs that “the overwhelming cause of malignant mesothelioma is asbestos.” “The point is most mesotheliomas are caused by asbestos exposure,” Maddox...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS