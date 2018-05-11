NRA, NY Officials Denied Docs Bids In Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- New York authorities and the National Rifle Association's both had their evidence requests put on hold Thursday in the latest contentious discovery spat in the NRA's suit accusing state officials of pressuring banks and insurers not to do business with the organization. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel refused the NRA's bid to force the state to turn over evidence it says will help prove that the New York State Department of Financial Services, its former superintendent Maria T. Vullo, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are discriminating against the gun advocacy group. He also rejected the state's request for a...

