Calif. Appellate Judge Demeaned Fellow Judges, Panel Hears

Law360, Los Angeles (August 9, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A presiding justice on California's Second District Court of Appeal testified Friday before a Commission on Judicial Performance panel that Associate Justice Jeffrey Johnson had a hot temper and would sometimes make demeaning comments about colleagues, once targeting her during oral arguments. Justice Frances Rothschild told the three-judge panel of special masters at the State Bar Court of California that after she questioned an attorney during an oral argument session about three or four years ago, Justice Johnson told the attorney, "Don't let her railroad you." "It's disrespectful to your colleague and it's not a question," Justice Rothschild said. On other...

