Canadian Mining Co. Says Kyrgyz Republic Arbitration Is Over

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Canada's Centerra Gold Inc. will be dropping its arbitration claims against the Kyrgyz Republic stemming from a gold mine now that their 2017 settlement is near completion, according to an announcement. Now that the Canadian mining company and the Kyrgyz Republic have met the required conditions to complete their agreement, the parties are ending Permanent Court of Arbitration proceedings and civil actions relating to the Kumtor mine, Centerra said Wednesday. Centerra CEO Scott Perry said in a Wednesday statement that the completion of the strategic agreement was made possible by the company's strong relationship with the country's government. "The deadline for...

