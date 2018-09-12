Sanctions Uncalled For In Peloton Deposition Delay: Flywheel

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Studio cycling company Flywheel has told a Texas federal judge it shouldn't be sanctioned for alleged shenanigans tied to the deposition of its founder in a patent infringement suit by competing cycling company Peloton Interactive Inc., arguing that Peloton was not harmed by the last-minute deposition delay. Peloton lodged a sanctions bid in July that stems from a canceled — and later rescheduled — deposition of Flywheel's founder, Ruth Zuckerman, who is no longer affiliated with the company. Flywheel argued Thursday that Zuckerman isn't a party to this lawsuit and isn't a party's “officer or director” either, so the motion by...

