E-Scooter Surge Kicks Up Cloud Of Legal Issues

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A surge in dockless electric scooters has sent regulators scrambling to enact rules tackling public safety concerns and spawned a hazy litigation environment in which e-scooter companies, local governments and riders may face liability. The mad dash to regulate Lime, Bird and other companies behind e-scooter sharing services has yielded a mixed bag of rules ranging from outright bans or tentative pilot programs to more flexible approaches that allow e-scooter companies to operate with few restrictions. But highly publicized accidents, including several fatalities, and outcry over e-scooters being haphazardly strewn about on sidewalks and private property have raised questions about who’s...

