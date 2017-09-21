Fed. Court Can Hear Tribe's Suit Against Couple: 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Federal courts can decide whether tribal courts' judgments apply to nonmembers sued by a tribe, the Ninth Circuit said Friday, overturning a lower-court decision. The panel determined that an Idaho federal district court was wrong to throw out the Coeur D’Alene tribe’s suit seeking to enforce a tribal court order against two nonmembers, Steve W. Hawks and Deanne A. Hawks, for trespassing based on lack of jurisdiction because the limits of tribal authority are a matter of federal law. "As in previous decisions involving the application of tribal law to nonmembers, we hold that actions seeking to enforce a tribal judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS