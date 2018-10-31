Fla. Court Says Bankruptcy Judge Should Have Been Recused

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday tossed a series of decisions by a bankruptcy judge in favor of a Chapter 7 trustee just as the trustee's firm was preparing to hire the bankruptcy judge's fiancé, saying the situation risked "undermining the public's confidence in the judicial process." U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said the parties on the receiving end of those adverse orders by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Karl Olson were right to call into question his refusal to recuse himself, given that his fiancé was ultimately hired by the now-defunct firm representing the trustee, Ruden McClosky PA. "A judge,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS