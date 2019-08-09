Brand Battles: Starbucks Aims To Sink 'Siren' Trademark

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Starbucks claims trademark rights to the name of the mythical creature in its logo, the company behind the Doom video game franchise says it's game over for a "Doomsauce" craft beer, and FICO is upset about a rhyming rival. Siren Spat Citing the "siren" at the center of its logo, Starbucks Corp. asked the board this week to block an Alaskan company called Mountains and Mermaids LLC from registering "Siren's Brew" as a trademark for apparel. The mythical creature — a white, twin-tailed, mermaid-like figure — has...

