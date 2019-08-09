Ex-Barbados Official Denies Money Laundering Charges

Law360, New York (August 9, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A former minister for the government of Barbados on Friday denied charges stemming from bribes he allegedly took for steering a state contract to an insurance company, ahead of a fall trial on conspiracy and money laundering charges. Donville Inniss, a former Minister of Industry of Barbados and onetime member of the country's parliament, appeared in federal court in Brooklyn and pled not guilty to a superseding indictment accusing him of laundering about $36,000 in bribe proceeds in the U.S. Prosecutors say Inniss, a U.S. permanent resident, agreed to accept bribes in exchange for using his position — Minister of Industry, International...

