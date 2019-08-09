Deals Rumor Mill: DoorDash, SoftBank, Barrick

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Food delivery service DoorDash is talking to banks about a potential initial public offering, Bloomberg reported Thursday. According to the report, the talks center on a roughly $400 million credit facility related to the potential IPO. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that San Francisco-based DoorDash could go public as soon as next year. The report said JPMorgan Chase & Co. leads the possible financing. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank could invest in a pair of Mexican startups, Reuters reported Friday. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that SoftBank is in advanced talks to invest in Kavak, an online used car marketplace, and Konfio, an online...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS