Insurer Skirts Some Liability For Worker's Fatal Cell Tower Fall

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance is not responsible for covering a company being sued for negligence after a worker’s fatal fall from a cell tower, but the insurer must defend another company in the underlying state suit, a Florida federal judge ordered Friday. U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew said Evanston is entitled to summary judgment on its argument that Florida-based Broadcast Tower Technologies Inc. is not an additional insured under a policy it had with another Florida company, Monarch Towers Inc. The court determined Evanston has no duty to defend or indemnify Broadcast. But Judge Bucklew said the insurer must defend Monarch and...

