NLRB Election Rule May Clear Way For Unions To Get Ousted

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Although a series of proposed policies unveiled Friday by the National Labor Relations Board relating to union representation may only be applicable under narrow circumstances, they are the latest example of the Trump board's willingness to streamline the path for workers who want to reject unionization or kick a union out, attorneys say. The proposed rule, which was approved for publication by three of the board's four current members, seeks to update three of the NLRB's union representation processes: its handling of so-called blocking charges, its voluntary recognition bar, and certain collective bargaining relationships involving employers in the construction industry....

