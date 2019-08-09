Navy Knocked For $1.3B Ask Without Frigate Cost Estimate

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A congressional watchdog on Friday knocked the Navy for requesting $1.3 billion to build its first guided missile frigate without first understanding the ship's design and cost. The Government Accountability Office called on the Navy to give Congress an independent cost estimate before it awards a construction contract, part of a multibillion-dollar effort to build 20 of the FFG(X) ships. The Navy has said the vessels will be used to detect and destroy submarines, conduct electronic warfare, destroy ships located "over the horizon," and escort other Navy ships and defend them from surface and air attacks. "The Navy has requested funding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS