Law360's Pro Say: Can Mexico Extradite The El Paso Shooter?

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Last week’s mass shooting in El Paso killed eight Mexican citizens, leading Mexico’s government to suggest that it will take the unusual step of seeking to extradite the shooter. On this week's episode of Pro Say we’re joined by John Bellinger, a partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter and a former legal adviser at the U.S. State Department, to discuss the legal and practical dimensions of the situation. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments....

