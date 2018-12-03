Harvard Must Face Challenge To Single-Gender Club Ban

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Substantial parts of a federal lawsuit by fraternities and sororities challenging Harvard's policy of sanctioning students who join single-gender groups survived a motion to dismiss Friday, as a judge held that members of fraternities and sororities have suffered "a real and particularized injury." U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton noted that under the policy, students who join such groups are not allowed to hold certain leadership positions on campus or apply for post-graduate fellowships. "But for Harvard's disparate treatment of students on the basis of their membership in single-sex organizations, those students would have full access to the subject opportunities on...

