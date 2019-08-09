9th Circ. Says Seized Laptop Is Admissible Despite Lack Of PC

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday said that, although there was insufficient probable cause to seize a laptop during a government raid of a cannabis grow house, prosecutors should still be allowed to use it as evidence in a criminal case accusing the laptop's owner of identity theft. Although the state judge who authorized the search did not have sufficient basis to allow Royce Lequeint Jobe's laptop to be seized, the agent who seized it, Paul Cotcher, had included sufficient evidence in his affidavit to render his reliance on the warrant reasonable, the court ruled in a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS