5th Circ. Rules Indian Child Welfare Act Constitutional

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday overturned a Texas district judge’s decision that struck down the Indian Child Welfare Act as unconstitutionally race-based, handing a major win to tribes by backing tribal sovereignty and upholding a law tribes contend is vital to sustaining Native families and culture. The Cherokee Nation, Oneida Nation, Quinault Indian Nation and Morongo Band and the federal government had asked the circuit court to reverse an October decision by Judge Reed O'Connor that the ICWA — a 41-year-old law that sets federal standards for state cases involving Indian children such as adoption and foster care placement — violates...

