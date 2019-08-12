FCA Probes Burford Stock Crash After Muddy Waters Report

Law360, London (August 12, 2019, 12:14 PM BST) -- Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said Monday it is making wide-ranging inquiries into claims by litigation funder Burford Capital that its stock was illegally manipulated by aggressive short sellers, causing its share price to plunge. Burford said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange that it has found evidence in its trading data of activity consistent with illegal market manipulation of its shares. (AP) Burford said in a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange on Monday that a “forensic examination” of its trading data between August 6 and 7 shows evidence of activity consistent with illegal market manipulation of its...

