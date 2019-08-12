J&J Pounces On Asbestos Testing Method At NJ Talc Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (August 12, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson took aim at the method used by a scientist who claims he found asbestos in the sources of the company’s talcum powder products, telling New Jersey state jurors Monday the technique does not distinguish between asbestos and non-asbestos fibers. At a trial over claims the pharmaceutical giant's baby powder caused four people to develop mesothelioma, J&J attorney Jack Nolan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP stressed that plaintiffs’ expert Steven Compton would consider non-asbestos fibers toxic if they fit a particular size in applying the method. During his cross-examination of Compton before a nine-member jury and Superior Court...

