Spanish Cos. Dumping Steel Flanges In US, Commerce Says

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT) -- A preliminary investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce found that several Spanish companies sold carbon steel flanges in the U.S. at lower than normal prices over a 15 month period, the agency is set to announce Tuesday. In a notice slated to be published in Tuesday’s federal register, the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration determined that six companies sold finished carbon steel flanges “at less than normal value” between February 2017 and May 2018. The ITA as a result assigned weighted average dumping margins of 4.4% to each of the companies. Flanges, the item at issue in the preliminary determination,...

