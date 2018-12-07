Riddell Can't Keep Ex-Employee From Working For Rival

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected a bid by sports equipment maker Riddell Inc. to prevent a former sales associate from working for his new employer, BSN Sports Inc., saying Riddell did not show the employee was likely to expose confidential information or threaten relationships with buyers. U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo on Friday wrote that Riddell failed to establish that the noncompete clause in Shawn Stimmel’s contract is “necessary or reasonable,” saying most of the allegedly confidential information Stimmel may have had was not as secret as Riddell claims. Stimmel left his job as a sales associate for Riddell in...

