DOI Overreached With Stiff Penalty, Equinor Tells 5th Circ.

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Congress never gave the U.S. Department of the Interior the broad latitude to impose the stiffest level of penalty against a U.S. unit of Equinor ASA for submitting erroneous offshore oil and gas royalty reports, the company told the Fifth Circuit on Friday. The DOI claims a Texas federal judge correctly held that it had discretion to invoke the most severe civil penalty provision contained in the Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management Act against Statoil USA E&P Inc. for knowingly maintaining incorrect information on reported gas sales from a federal lease it held in the Gulf of Mexico. But Statoil,...

