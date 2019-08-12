RBC Analyst Accused Of Making $99K Insider Trading Profit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A 23-year-old RBC Capital Markets junior analyst appeared Monday in Manhattan federal court after being charged with taking an illegal $99,000 insider trading profit on word that digital printing concern Electronics for Imaging Inc. was to be bought by a private equity firm. Bill Tsai, a 2018 graduate of New York University's Stern School of Business, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman and was to be released on $100,000 bail. He was arrested Sunday morning. Prosecutors say Tsai cashed in by trading Electronics for Imaging options, which he purchased between March 29 and April 12, after learning that the company...

