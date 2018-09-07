2nd Circ. Bats Down Ex-Hoops Coach's Sex Bias Claims

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday reversed a ruling letting an ex-Binghamton University assistant women’s basketball coach pursue sex discrimination claims against her former bosses, saying the trial court went too easy on her by applying the wrong federal standard for proving job bias. The unanimous panel said the Northern District of New York looked at ex-coach Elizabeth Naumovski’s claims through the lens of the laxer Title VII, which only required her to show that her sex factored into coach Nicole Scholl and athletic official James Norris’ decision to fire her. But Section 1983, which Naumovski sued under, required Naumovski to show...

