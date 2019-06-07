Glancy Asks To Lead Med. Device Co. Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP asked Friday to be appointed lead counsel in a shareholder suit accusing a medical device manufacturer of issuing misleading statements in the lead-up to an initial public offering about its ability to manage a larger sales force. Movants Ervin Derr and Peter Shoemaker claim in their filing, seeking to serve as lead plaintiffs, that they are unaware of any other putative class members claiming larger financial losses who have filed to fill the role. They simultaneously asked that their counsel serve as lead in the suit against California-based Ra Medical Systems Inc. “The court may be...

