3rd Circ. Halts Green Card Holder's Removal For Heroin Sale

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Monday stopped the deportation of a green card holder convicted of using a phone to facilitate the sale of heroin, overturning its own precedent in light of a 2015 high court ruling that changed how immigrants' drug-related crimes are evaluated. In a precedential decision, a trio of judges concluded that Pennsylvania resident Dexter Anthony Hillocks' state conviction for using his phone to facilitate a felony is neither an aggravated felony nor a crime that relates to controlled substances under immigration law — two categories that can trigger deportation of legal immigrants. The ruling reverses a decision...

