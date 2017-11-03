Wash. Tribe Says Reservation Extends To Disputed Land

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation and a Washington county made their final pleas Friday in litigation over whether tribe members can be arrested on disputed land, with the tribe saying both it and the federal government agree that the tract falls within reservation boundaries. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation asserted its right to a 121,000-acre area known as Tract D in its written closing argument following a bench trial before Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, saying its 1855 federal treaty clearly indicates the Yakama Reservation extends to the contested land. The United States has supported that position...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS