$200K Fee After $5K Deal 'Makes No Sense,' Ill. Judge Says

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted photo agency FameFlynet Inc. $10,500 of its request for $241,000 in attorneys fees after settling a copyright suit for $5,000, saying awarding anything more after two-and-a-half years of avoidable litigation “makes no sense.” FameFlynet and Jasmine Enterprises Inc. stipulated to the $5,000 in damages under the Copyright Act after U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin ruled Jasmine was liable for publishing three photos of Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild’s wedding on a blog in 2015. But the photo agency’s case only reached summary judgment issues because it canceled settlement talks and litigated discovery disputes after...

