$200K Fee After $5K Deal 'Makes No Sense,' Ill. Judge Says

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted photo agency FameFlynet Inc. $10,500 of its request for $241,000 in attorneys fees after settling a copyright suit for $5,000, saying awarding anything more after two-and-a-half years of avoidable litigation “makes no sense.”

FameFlynet and Jasmine Enterprises Inc. stipulated to the $5,000 in damages under the Copyright Act after U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin ruled Jasmine was liable for publishing three photos of Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild’s wedding on a blog in 2015.

But the photo agency’s case only reached summary judgment issues because it canceled settlement talks and litigated discovery disputes after...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

820(Copyright)

Judge

Date Filed

June 26, 2017

