Blue Origin Protests Air Force's Space Launch Contract

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Commercial space company Blue Origin protested the U.S. Air Force’s pending space launch solicitation to the U.S. Government Accountability Office on Monday, saying the deal's terms are too vague and favor the incumbent launch contractors. The evaluation criteria included in the Air Force’s Phase 2 Launch Service procurement are too ambiguous, making it effectively impossible to properly respond, Blue Origin LLC said in a fact sheet summarizing its protest, which was not publicly available. Other terms of the deal will allegedly restrict competition and unfairly give a leg up to the incumbent space launch contractors — SpaceX and a Boeing Co.-Lockheed...

