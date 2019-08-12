Immigrant Car Wash Workers Seek Unpaid Wages In NJ

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Eight immigrant employees of a New Jersey car wash plan to file a lawsuit alleging they are paid less than minimum wage, their attorney said Monday in the wake of a new Garden State law cracking down on businesses engaging in so-called wage theft. Caribbean Car Wash in Elizabeth pays its workers less than $5 an hour even though New Jersey’s minimum wage is $10 an hour, according to the employees’ attorney, Steven Arenson of Arenson Dittmar & Karban, which intends to file its suit in New Jersey state court Tuesday. The workers, who are Spanish-speaking, typically work six to seven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS