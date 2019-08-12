Jehovah’s Witnesses Hid Child Sex Abuse, Victims Allege

Law360, New York (August 12, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Jehovah's Witnesses intentionally hid decades of accounts of child molestation carried out by members of the Christian organization, according to drafts of lawsuits two people plan to file in New York state court this week under a new law that expanded the filing time for child victims of sexual abuse. John Michael Ewing, 47, and Heather Steele, 48, detailed experiences of being sexually abused as children in the organization during a press conference Monday. Their allegations are seeing the light of day thanks to New York's recently passed Child Victims Act, which revived child sexual abuse claims that would otherwise...

