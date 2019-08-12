Iranian National Pleads Guilty To Exporting Controlled Tech

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An Iranian woman pled guilty to charges that she participated in a conspiracy to illegally export controlled telecommunications technology from the U.S. to Iran in violation of a longstanding embargo against the Middle Eastern nation. Negar Ghodskani, 40, pled guilty Friday to one charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. She faces up to five years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for her involvement in a scheme to export technology to Iran using a Malaysian company as a front. Ghodskani, who was indicted in 2015, helped start Green Wave Telecommunication based in Kuala Lumpur in 2009, along with Alireza Jalali who...

