Akin Gump Ups Pressure On FCC To Clarify Junk Fax Liability

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is doubling down on its call for the Federal Communications Commission to clarify that advertisers aren't liable for junk faxes sent without their knowledge, arguing that the move would stem the tide of "abusive" lawsuits filed against innocent companies. The law firm's push centers on wording in a 2006 FCC order that a party whose product or service is advertised in an unsolicited fax is liable for violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's junk fax rules "in most circumstances." That language has opened a "loophole" that has enabled class action plaintiffs to file...

