Insurer Escapes Hotel's $20M Carbon Monoxide Leak Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge ruled Monday that an insurance company doesn't have to cover a hotel's $20 million settlement over a carbon monoxide leak that poisoned two guests in their sleep, saying it struck the deal voluntarily and without its insurer's blessing. U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan found in favor of St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co. in the breach of contract case brought by third-party beneficiaries Jessica and Travis Fritz and Laxmiji LLC, owner of the Mountain Vista Inn and Suites in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Judge Varlan granted St. Paul's motion for summary judgment and dismissed all claims...

