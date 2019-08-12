FCC Officially Launches Subsidy Fraud Division

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has officially activated its new division aimed at cracking down on fraud in its subsidy programs, the agency announced Monday. The Enforcement Bureau unit, formed in February, will investigate and prosecute any misuse of money within the Universal Service Fund, which subsidizes internet and phone connections for consumers, as well as communications infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas. "Combatting fraud aggressively, especially fraud related to misuse of the Universal Service Fund, lies at the core of this agency's responsibility to the American people to make sure that every dollar of taxpayer funding we oversee is used efficiently to close...

